Tristan Thompson Shares a Cryptic Message After Welcoming a Boy with Khloe Kardashian: “Don’t judge me”

Training lessons. Tristan Thompson has shared a cryptic message about the perception just a week after Us Weekly confirmed that he and ex Khloe Kardashian have welcomed a son.

Every mysterious post shared by Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

“I’ve never changed sides, I’ve changed lanes. I became wiser and realized that we are not all arranged the same,” Thompson, 31, wrote on Instagram on Thursday, August 11, along with a photo of him leaning against a stone wall.” The NBA player finished the caption by adding: “#Dont TryMe.”

On Friday, we confirmed that the 38-year-old Kardashian and the athlete welcomed their second child together through a surrogate mother. “Both the child and the mother are very happy and healthy,” a source told us. “Chloe is so excited about expanding her family.”

The couple, who already have a 4-year-old daughter, Tru, announced for the first time that they are preparing for the birth of their second child in July.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” a representative of the founder of Good American said at the time. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the unusual surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple planted the embryo back in November 2021, shortly before Kardashian found out that Thompson had cheated with Marali Nichols, who sued him for alimony when she was pregnant. The reality TV star, for her part, knew nothing about the transgressions of the former Cleveland cavalier until Kim Kardashian discovered the lawsuit a month later.

Nichols, 31, gave birth to son Theo in December 2021, and a month later Thompson’s paternity was confirmed with a DNA test.

Tristan Thompson’s Drama through the Years: Chronology

“Chloe is doing her best to stay positive, but this is a bittersweet time for her, no doubt,” a source told us last month. “She and Tristan went on this journey at a time when they were still a couple and were planning a long-term future.”

Although they have since had their second child, the former couple’s relationship appears to remain entirely businesslike.

“Chloe and Tristan are no longer together. They haven’t spoken since December, except for issues of co—parenting,” an insider told Us in July.

The first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed how the reality star handled the drama involving her ex, and the author of Strong Looks Better Naked said she feels “embarrassed” by Thompson’s past misdeeds.

Everything Khloe Kardashian said about conceiving a second child with Tristan

“I replay in my memory every event, every grand act, every trip [and] every date. It was all a lie,” she explained during the June episode. “How could you not say something? I just don’t feel like I’m in my own body. …Everything is an act of betrayal. All lies. All this is manipulation [and] it’s a hoax. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there’s no baby in this? Definitely not. And it says a lot about his character. It’s all disgusting.”

In addition to Tru, Theo and his latest son, the Canadian native also shares son Prince with ex-partner Jordan Craig.