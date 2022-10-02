Tristan Thompson proposed to Khloé Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian (38) kept a lot to herself for a long time! Gradually, new details are emerging about her relationship with Tristan Thompson (31) and his paternity scandal. Shortly before the birth of his daughter Tru (4) in January 2019, the basketball player cheated on the reality TV star with Jordyn Woods (25). This was followed by a breakup, but a year later the couple got back together. Now it turned out: Tristan even proposed to Chloe at that time!

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Chloe’s sister Kim (41) revealed her little secret. “I will never forget how Tristan called me and said he was going to propose to her on Valentine’s Day,” she said. It was a year after the Jordyn drama. “A day later I called him and said: “I haven’t heard anything from Chloe, have you proposed to her?” Kim continued. Then he told her that he had already done it in December. However, she didn’t tell her family anything.

However, Chloe declined the request. She told him she wanted to make sure there was a different relationship between them. Kardashian’s younger sister said she wants to be proud that she is engaged. “So I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting the application right now. I don’t feel happy telling my family about it,” she said. After Tristan Chloe cheated again last year and even gave birth to a child from her affair, she finally broke off the relationship forever.