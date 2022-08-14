Tristan Thompson plays basketball with 5-year-old son Prince: “It’s too early to start them”

Nothing but a grid! Tristan Thompson passes on his athletic skills to the next generation.

“Training Day #Prince 👑,” the 31—year-old Canadian native signed a photo of his 5-year-old son Prince holding a basketball during an impromptu father-son workout on Saturday, August 13.

Prince, whom Thompson shares with ex Jordan Craig, was wearing a miniature Chicago Bulls jersey with his father’s number “3” on the front. After the preschooler posed for the camera, his father taught him how to drive the ball in a Wilson brand basketball.

“It’s too early to start them,” the Canadian native signed the footage on which the Prince trains.

Thompson and Craig, 31, welcomed their son in December 2016, shortly after the couple split. As the couple performed co-parenting duties, the NBA star eventually moved on to Khloe Kardashian. The Good American co-founder, 38, later welcomed their daughter Tru, now 4, almost two years later.

The author of the book Strong Looks Better Naked and Thompson eventually announced their retirement for good in December 2021 after Kardashian found out that Marali Nichols was expecting Thompson’s third child. The coach gave birth to Theo, now he is 8 months old, until the end of the year.

Despite their breakup, news broke last month that Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their second child together.

“We can confirm that Tru will have a sibling conceived in November,” a Kardashian spokesperson previously told Us Weekly in a statement in July. “Chloe is incredibly grateful to the unusual surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Chloe can focus on her family.”

Earlier this month, we confirmed that the Kardashian star and former Cleveland Cavaliers athlete welcomed a baby boy through a gestational carrier.

“Chloe and the baby are doing well,” a source told us in August about their new arrival. “She is over the moon with happiness and absorbs it all… Everyone is just happy that the child is at home.”

At the time, an insider noted that the newborn, whose name has not yet been disclosed, will live with Kardashian “full-time” after her breakup with Thompson.

As Thompson continues to raise his former partners, he often talks openly about how to accept fatherhood and spend time with his little ones.

“With a boy, it’s like, ‘Hey, dude, you’re going to be okay, dude. Stop crying,” he said earlier during a May 2018 appearance on the Road Trippin podcast, noting that he hopes to further expand his brood. “But it’s like, ‘Really, everything’s going to be fine, you know? We’re right here. Daddy is here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yes!” It’s a little different, but fun. It changes you.”