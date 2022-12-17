Tristan Thompson Has Finally Settled The Paternity Details After The Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal, and He Will Be Paying a Whopping Amount in Alimony

Over the past few years, Tristan Thompson has been at the center of one of the most high-profile dramas of the Kardashian-Jenner family. An NBA player who dated Khloe Kardashian for several years has been implicated in a number of widely publicized fraud scandals. The latter happened earlier this year, when a paternity test showed that Thompson fathered a child with Marali Nichols in 2021. The consequences were significant (and were noted in the finale of the first season of The Kardashians). Now, a few months later, the former Cleveland Cavalier has settled financial issues with Nichols, and he will reportedly shell out a whopping sum of money as alimony.

It is reported that the settlement agreement on establishing paternity between Tristan Thompson and Marali Nichols was filed in a Los Angeles court on Friday. As part of the conditions, the NBA champion will have to pay the mother of his child $9,500 per month in alimony for ET. Thompson will also cover expenses related to some of Nichols’ legal fees. Nichols, apparently, will also have sole custody of her child, one-year-old son Theo, and, as of this writing, the schedule of visits has not yet been determined.

Most would probably agree that a 31-year-old professional athlete would have to pay a fair amount of money. Although his little mother has not publicly commented on the legal agreement, one might think that she is glad that everything is finally settled. That’s because earlier this year she shared some harsh thoughts about the apparent lack of support her son has received from his famous father.

Marali Nichols called Tristan Thompson in February, saying that he “did nothing to support their son” and “did not provide any financial assistance.” She also claimed that at that time he “made any attempt to meet their son.” These sentiments appeared shortly after Thompson himself wrote a message about the disclosure of the paternity test. The star said she takes “full responsibility” and hopes to “raise our son together.”

Despite this statement, it was still somewhat difficult between him and Khloe Kardashian, with whom he has a 4-year-old daughter, Tru. Since then, the reality TV star has talked about Tristan Thompson’s infidelities and how she had to learn to “fall out of love” with him. However, some common ground was eventually reached, as Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child, a boy, through surrogacy in 2022. Currently, Kardashian has full custody of this child.

These days, the former NBA Top 10 draft pick is somewhat thoughtful. In August, he took to social media to write a message that he had become “wiser”, although he did not directly mention his fraud scandals. I believe that in the end, we can consider this recent legal agreement with Marali Nichols as an attempt to correct past decisions. But in the end, only time will tell how he will continue to fulfill his duties to his children and their mothers.

