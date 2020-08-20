Tristan Thompson asks Khloé Kardashian to move with him

Tristan Thompson wants to regain the love and trust of Khloé Kardashian, he made a very formal proposal, did the businesswoman accept?

Another season of the series ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ is about to premiere, fans of the most famous clan on television and the Internet will be able to see the adventures of the whole fun and united family.

As part of the previews of the upcoming premiere, a clip was revealed showing Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian having a relaxed chat about the model’s property, the socialite added some renovations to her mansion in the luxurious city of Calabasas in California.

The businesswoman explained that changes in her property began in February so that True, daughter of Khloé and Tristan, felt more comfortable. Due to the remodeling at Khloé’s house, Tristan offered to move into him home in Los Angeles, the professional gamer told her ex-partner:

You know, I have my house in Los Angeles, I would love for you and True to stay there as long as you need

OMG !, the model responded a little moved that that would not happen, thanked her baby’s father for the noble gesture, but the athlete insisted, commenting that she should move in with him forever, which moved the influencer’s emotions more. If Thompson wants to regain love, Khloé will have to do more.

Also, fans could see True wearing a cute skirt and jacket set, the businesswoman’s little daughter looked very excited to live with her two parents while they played in the large garden of their mansion.

Check out the full clip of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s talk:



