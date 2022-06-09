Tristan IG’s Comment Comes to the Surface when the Kardashian Scandal Broke

The Tristan Thompson paternity scandal finally surfaced on The Kardashians, which led to one of his old Instagram comments on Khloe Kardashian’s post surfacing. In early December, Tristan Thompson was sued for alimony from personal trainer Marali Nichols. Marali claimed that she and the Chicago Bulls player had been dating each other for several months during Tristan’s reconciliation with Chloe. According to reports, the baby was conceived at the hotel after Tristan’s 30th birthday party, which Chloe arranged for him. About a month later, Tristan publicly admitted that the rumors were true and apologized to Chloe in his Instagram story.

Throughout the Kardashian family, Khloe talked a lot about how great it was to raise her 4-year-old daughter Tru Thompson with Tristan. According to the founder of Good American, she and her ex built a strong friendship, and he even moved in with her. Chloe seemed confident that everything was moving in the right direction, and believed that Tristan had really changed. Unfortunately, at the end of episode 9, all of Chloe’s hopes for reconciliation collapsed again when Kim Kardashian found out that Tristan had been sued for alimony, and admitted in the newspapers that she had slept with Marali on her 30th birthday.

Now that the episode has aired, the old comment that Tristan left in an Instagram post about Khloe’s birthday is spreading among Kardashian fans. Reddit user durpdeedoda shared screenshots of the comment on Instagram in a thread on the site. On March 13, 2021, Chloe shared a heartfelt Instagram post about Tristan’s birthday, and the NBA player replied: “I love you so much, Coco. Let’s keep creating amazing memories!!!” The star also added some red heart emojis to express her love and appreciation to Chloe. According to a recent episode of The Kardashians, Tristan cheated on Chloe around the same time he left this comment.

Fans could not believe that Tristan reacted so warmly to Chloe’s post, because he had been cheating on her all this time. They hurried to call Tristan, accusing him of being a pathological liar. “A man/woman who cheats once will do it forever,” one fan replied on a Reddit thread. Fans also believe that Chloe speaks well of Tristan just to protect their daughter. This is what Kim confessed to doing with Kanye, as she never wants her children to think their father is a bad person.

Fans are always quick to look through old receipts, so it’s no wonder they were able to find a comment on Instagram so quickly. It’s amazing to see how Tristan could write something so kind about his daughter’s mother only to betray her trust at the same time. The comment that appeared certainly raises questions about Tristan’s problems with eternal lies. Let’s hope that the paternity scandal will be the end of the Kardashian star bringing Tristan back, as her fans seem to agree that she deserves someone better.