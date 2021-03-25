Tripled in a Week: Why Is Pundi X Rising?

Pundi X (NPXS), which has grown threefold in a week, continues its upward momentum. So why is the NPXS price rising?

The price of Pundi X (NPXS) gained 185 percent on the monthly chart and 142 percent on the weekly chart. Here are the developments that raise the NPXS price.

Pundi X (NPXS) developments

PUNDIX is coming: Pundi X held a vote on the community to reduce tokens. According to the voting result, every 1000 NPXS tokens will be equal to 1 PUNDIX token on March 30th. With this change, the current gas fee will disappear. The total supply of NPXS will be 258 billion, while the supply of PUNDIX will be 258 million. Bithumb exchange announced that it is one of the first exchanges to support this change.

Support for PUNDIX: ProBit exchange announced that it will support NPXS and PUNDIX swap transactions. Indonesia’s cryptocurrency platform Indodax will also support NPXS and PUNDIX swap transactions.

Blockfolio announcement: The crypto money platform Blockfolio presented NPXS and DENT to international users.

FTX news: FTX; Opened perpetual futures for NPXS, DENT and CRO.

Social interaction increased: Pundi X’s one-day social interaction increased by 274 percent and the number of participants increased to 2.6 million.

NPXS price

The NPXS gained 16 percent on a daily basis. With a market value of $ 2 billion, the token is ranked 49th with its market value. The daily trading volume of the token is $ 2.7 billion.