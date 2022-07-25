Triple H will replace Vince McMahon in the creative management of WWE

WWE has a new creative director, and this is Hall of Fame member and multiple world champion Triple H. Triple H was appointed to the role of head of talent relations on July 22, just hours before the shocking news that Vince McMahon would retire. The shake-up behind the scenes has continued over the past few days, with Hunter taking over as head of the creative department in addition to his duties as head of the talent department.

After leaving WWE due to health problems, Triple H became one of the most influential people in the company. Running NXT, Hunter has demonstrated a knack when it comes to using personalities and creating programs, and fans should be thrilled to see what he can bring to Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown.

Related: Yikes, AEW Somehow Just Killed His Most Interesting Feud

Fighting Select has given an update that Triple H is taking on this new role in WWE: “The chips are starting to fall in WWE, and Triple H is working on creativity again. Right after the WWE PR report, Fightful explained to WWE that Triple H is really being a creative executive in addition to taking on these roles.” Fightful also reported that the behind-the-scenes reaction to the news was “universal excitement,” adding that at least one source at USA Network found the change exciting.

It has long been said that WWE programming is aimed only at entertaining one person. That man, of course, was Vince McMahon. He has been the cornerstone of the creative direction for everyone at the company for the better part of 40 years. If he liked you, no one would be able to stop your onslaught. If he didn’t, well, good luck changing his mind. Since Vince is no longer in the frame, the door may open for WWE shows to move towards a topic that more fans want to see.

Viewers hoping to witness Monday Night Raw’s transformation into NXT 1.0 are likely to be disappointed. The changes Triple H can make are likely to be more subtle, and then add up to a different sensual show. The wrestlers could also see how their general directions were changing, depending on whether they were a project in which only Vince was interested. It is extremely unlikely that Triple H is going to go against the current trends of Raw and SmackDown. Both shows have pretty good ratings, which indicates that fans are interested in stories that are told about red and blue brands. There just might be other or better ways to be creative. According to the general opinion of wrestling observers, Triple H and Co.’s groupthink approach is likely to produce stronger results than Vince McMahon rode alone in his creative ivory Tower.