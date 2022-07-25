Triple H Replaces Vince McMahon: WWE World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

As WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon resigns amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations, World Wrestling Entertainment is now owned by Triple H.

On Monday, Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.com He said that the former wrestling star “will assume all duties related to the WWE’s creativity, in addition to his usual duties.”

The WWE world reacted to the Triple H news on social media.

“COME ON [expletive] GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” the fan replied in capital letters.

“Thank you [expletive],” commented the wrestling podcaster.

“I like how wrestling fans are so excited about it, good for them,” one user said.

“As soon as Triple H does something that fans won’t like, they’ll call him Vince’s stupid son-in—law,” another podcast says.

“The birthday of the word ‘hospital,'” Dave Schilling remarked.

“The game just changed dramatically.”

“WWE predicted this 11 years ago!” the user pointed out.

“Long—term narrative,” Kate Foray tweeted.

Triple H’s wife and Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, will preside alongside President Nick Khan.