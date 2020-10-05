Trillion dollar Bitcoin forecast from big Tesla investor

Ark Invest, which has an investment of over $ 500 million in Tesla shares, expects Bitcoin’s market value to be between $ 1-5 trillion in 5-10 years.

Anticipating a serious rise in Tesla shares, investment company Ark Investment also made a great forecast about Bitcoin and commented that the market value could reach $ 5 trillion.

In the detailed report of New York-based investment company ARK Invest, it was stated that Bitcoin could record a significant growth in the next few years:

“As a result of our analysis, we came to the conclusion that Bitcoin was at the beginning of the road to turn into money. According to this; We think that the current $ 200 billion market or network value of Bitcoin will reach trillion dollars in the next 10 years. ”

According to ARK Invest; Being seen as a digital gold, becoming a tool to protect the value of assets, progressing towards becoming a global payment instrument and becoming legal in emerging markets are the factors that will highlight the biggest crypto money …

Although they expected a big breakthrough in Bitcoin, the company also drew attention to the factors that threaten Bitcoin. First of all, it was shown that investors, who could not apply for any legal aid as a result of security gaps in the sector and misguided by institutions, suffered millions of dollars in losses.

The second important reason is also related to institutions… The uncertainty about the regulations and the possibility of a monopoly in Bitcoin due to excessive institutionalization and the possibility of this negatively affecting the price were also stated as negative aspects.

Despite these negativities, ARK Investment still thinks that Bitcoin will enter a serious upward trend in the next 10 years:

“Bitcoin is the most necessary risk-reward profile among assets… Our analyst predicts that the current market value, which is roughly $ 200 billion, should reach a figure of $ 1-5 trillion in the next 5 to 10 years. Investors should consider the cost of excluding Bitcoin not to be seen as a new asset class. ”

Ark Investment made a tremendous impression with the right choices and bottom purchases made about Tesla shares. The company predicted a price of $ 7,000 at Tesla for 2024.



