Tricks to identify malware applications without downloading

There are many types of malware, but they all have a number of common effects in terms of harming users of computers that are infected. In theory, stores such as the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store are the safe ones, which we must enter and download without fear because they are the official Android and iOS stores. But even these are fraudulent applications.

How to know that this or that application is dangerous? We cannot be 100% safe, but we can do something before downloading them, a series of tips to follow from the cybersecurity experts at AVAST to be more certain about what we download:

Read the reviews

If an app is a scam, chances are other users have already noticed and left negative feedback. So take a look and pay special attention to the bad ones. That an app has very few downloads and reviews, but these are extremely positive and enthusiastic, can also be a sign that something suspicious is happening.

A high price

If the price of an app seems “weirdly high for what you’re getting, it’s probably a scam.” Many of these applications offer basic or unrealistic features, such as simple games that claim to surprise players, or wallpapers for around $ 8, a high amount considering that other developers often offer games and features like this for free.

What permissions do you ask for?

Access to your camera, files, location, etc … Apps need those permissions to be able to provide any service they promise. For example, Instagram needs access to your camera so it can take photos in the app, but it doesn’t have to ask you to make calls. A classic way that criminals gain access to our devices is by “requesting permissions they don’t need. It’s against the rules of Google and Apple, but some still slip away. ”

So instead of just tapping “Allow”, the next time a new app asks for certain permissions, take a minute to think about whether or not they really need that access. Does a weather app need access to your microphone? No Does a wallpaper app need to access your storage? No.That’s a sign that the app is probably a scam.

Teaching children

According to Avast, many scammers “deliberately target places where young people hang out, such as YouTube and TikTok, because younger people are generally good targets for this type of scam.” That means talking to your kids about download safety is essential.

Learn about the signs of rogue apps and then share that information with your kids. You may even want to consider setting a rule for your kids to get permission before downloading anything, not only to avoid scams but also to avoid potential unnecessary costs and charges on the card.



