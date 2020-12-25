Trick to use the application away from your phone

Did you know that you can continue using WhatsApp Web even if your phone is in another part of your home, or far from your home?

The benefits of using WhatsApp Web from a computer have already been proven by the hundreds of millions of daily users of the browser application.

The web version can not only fulfill the most useful functions of WhatsApp for phones, with the great advantage that the user does not need to download or install additional applications to chat.

Unfortunately, WhatsApp Web is still dependent on a cell phone to function. Until the day I write this article, it can only be used by scanning a QR code from the device with a WhatsApp account.

However, did you know that you can use WhatsApp Web even if the phone is not next to you at the same time? In Somagnews we explain how you can use WhatsApp Web with your remote phone.

How to use WhatsApp Web with the phone away from you

The first thing you should do is confirm that both the phone and the computer, tablet or iPad where you want to use WhatsApp Web are connected to an Internet network. It doesn’t even have to be the same Wi-Fi network, and you can even use your mobile data.

Then you must enter WhatsApp Web as usual, open the app on your phone, scan the QR code and that’s it! You have logged in.

Now for the exciting part: because both electronic devices are under a similar wireless frequency, WhatsApp Web will work without interruption even if the phone is not right next to it. That is, you could leave it linked in your room or anywhere and the chats will continue to coordinate at the current moment.

In a particular experience, I have been able to take a tour with my phone. From one city to another and the meeting remains active on the PC of the place of origin throughout the journey. And that, of course, is as long as the phone has a WiFi or Internet connection.

This makes sense since the main message on the WhatsApp screen on the computer says “Keep your phone connected” ..

It is important to mention that the session remains open as long as the computer does not go to sleep and while the option “Keep session logged in” has been activated before scanning the QR code, or else WhatsApp Web will be closed to restart the scanning procedure .



