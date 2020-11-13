Trick to speed up WhatsApp Web audios on PC

Don’t have time or patience to listen to a long audio on WhatsApp? Check these tricks to speed up voice memos on computer with WhatsApp Web

Certain plugins can make a difference for those who use WhatsApp Web on a daily basis. Don’t have the patience or time to listen to long audios? Don’t worry, this La Verdad Noticias tutorial is for you. Read below and learn how to speed up audios on WhatsApp Web: there are two plugin options in Google Chrome.

Before entering the topic, it is important to mention that since the extensions are for Chrome, these tips will not work if you access WhatsApp Web from another browser.

Speed ​​up audio on WhatsApp Web with WA Web Plus

Open the WA Web Plus plugin page in Google Chrome and click “Use in Chrome”.

A pop-up window will inform you that the plugin will have access to the WhatsApp data.

Click “Add Extension” to confirm.

Open WhatsApp Web in Chrome by scanning the QR code.

Click on the Extensions icon (the puzzle), on the right side of the search bar, and select WA Web Plus;

In the “Enhancements” tab of the extension, click “Accelerate audio messages” in the “Personalization” submenu;

When you enable this option, you can choose the desired speed: 1.25x, 1.5x, 1.75x or 2x.

Tip: If you pin the plugin on the toolbar, click the Extensions icon and then the pin next to WA Web Plus, so it will be activated automatically every time WhatsApp Web is opened. Therefore, voice messages will always be played at the chosen speed.

Change the speed of the voice memo with Zapp

With the Zapp plugin installed and activated on your computer, you can set a standard speed for audio playback: 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x, or 2x. If you change your mind and prefer faster or slower, just change it from the same extension.

Open the Zapp plugin page in Google Chrome and click “Use in Chrome.”

A pop-up window will warn you that the plugin will have access to your WhatsApp web data.

Click “Add Extension” to confirm.

Open WhatsApp Web through Chrome.

Click on the Extensions icon (the puzzle) on the right side of the search bar and select Zapp.

You will see a window with the speed options: 0.5x, 1x, 1.5x or 2x. Choose one and enter the desired conversation.

When you listen to the audio, it will automatically accelerate to your chosen speed. It is not necessary to repeat the step by step for each played audio message, as long as the tab is not closed.

Every time you close the WhatsApp Web tab, the plugin will be automatically disabled. To return to accelerated playback, simply repeat the steps above.

However, if you want the audios to always be sped up, you can pin Zapp to the toolbar. To do this, click on the Extensions icon and then on the pin next to Zapp. That way, you won’t have to activate the extension every time you open a new tab, as it will be activated automatically.



