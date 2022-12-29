Influencer Trisha Paytas has responded to rumors that she will appear in the TV series “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Trisha Paytas is widely represented on social networks: there are millions of subscribers on her YouTube channel, TikTok, Instagram and other countries.

On December 28, Twitter user RealBravoholic uploaded a message claiming that Patas had signed up to participate in the popular reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

This follows a tweet from the star earlier this month in which she announced she would have an announcement in January, and another in which she responded to a user asking her to appear on RHOBH.

Trisha Paytas has signed on to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pic.twitter.com/eGsdYEosuK — Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) December 28, 2022

Since then, the tweet has gained almost 50,000 likes, and shortly after it started gaining momentum, Trisha uploaded TikTok, reacting to the rumors.

“Everyone thinks this is my big statement. It’s an ad, but not my big ad,” she joked. “Also a great photo they chose for me.”

“My tagline for the show will be, ‘I may be an old bitch on TikTok, but I’m the youngest housewife in this zip code.’ 90210. I have the same talent, too. Careful, Erica Jane. It’s even more expensive to be me.”

While some fans hoped Trisha was serious, it looks like she was just joking, and NBCUniversal executive vice president of communications and talent relations Jennifer Geisser told Insider that rumors that Trisha would join the show are not true. .

Despite this, many fans said they liked the idea of an influencer appearing on the show.

“I would definitely start watching, if you’re on, don’t play,” one user wrote.

“No, but we can do it!” commented another.

It looks like fans will still have to wait until January to find out what Trisha’s big announcement really is.