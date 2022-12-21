Tribute to ‘Selfless’ Security Officer Killed at Brixton Academy Asake Concert

The family of security officer Gaby Hutchinson, who died after hundreds of people broke into Asake’s main show at Brixton Academy, paid tribute to their loved one.

The incident occurred on December 15, when people who were outside the hall tried and managed to break into Asake’s show, which led to the overflow of the hall and the cancellation of the concert halfway through.

Initially, eight people were taken to hospital after the incident, four of them are in critical condition due to injuries sustained as a result of a collision with a crowd.

Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died in hospital on Saturday morning (December 17), and Gaby Hutchinson passed away on Monday (December 19). A third woman, aged 21, is in hospital in critical condition.

In a tribute broadcast by BBC Newsbeat, Gabi is described as “unabashed.” Family members added: “When Gabi loved you, it was with all her heart.”

They continued: “Gabi has brought so much love, laughter and inappropriate jokes into our lives and will forever remain our child, our daughter, our sister, our man and our joy.

“Getting 23 years of Gabi’s life was a blessing that we will never forget. Gabi will always remain in our hearts. No one should go to work and not come home. But Gabi was fiercely protective of those they loved, and so was Gabi’s work.”

Police cordons outside the scene have now been removed, but cordons inside the building remain while officers continue to inspect the scene.

The police also called on anyone with information that could potentially help solve the case, and created an online portal where people can send information, images or videos. According to their estimates, about 4,000 witnesses were present at the time of the incident.

On Saturday, Asake posted a statement on his social media accounts in response to the news of Ikumelo’s death, in which he said he had spoken to her family and “will continue to do so.”

“I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined that such a thing could happen,” he wrote.