Tribes of Midgard: Survival RPG Coming in July on PS4, PS5 and PC

Tribes of Midgard: Today (10), Gearbox and Norsfell Games unveiled a new trailer for Tribes of Midgard, which will arrive on PS4, PS5 and PC on July 27th. Check out the trailer below:

Tribes of Midgard is a survival RPG game in which players must resist the invasion of giants during Ragnarök, exploring environments to create weapons and defend their village from the forces of evil.