Tribes of Midgard Gains Details Of Their Season 2; Check Out!

Tribes of Midgard: Last Tuesday (14), the producer Norsfell and Gearbox released news regarding what players who have fun in Tribes of Midgard will find once Season 2 of the game is released.

According to the information released, one of the main news will be the addition of Jörmungandr the World Serpent as boss. In addition, we’ll also have a new open sea area, more weapons and armor, five brand new runes, six starter kits and many more elements that you can check out in the trailer below:

