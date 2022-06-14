Tribeca Film Festival 2022: Review of “Don’t Make Me Go”

“You won’t like how this story ends,” says the main character of “Don’t Let Me Go” at the beginning of the film. — But I think you’ll like this story. These words could not be more true. The events that unfold during the 109-minute screening of the dramedy are emotional and shocking, and its ending is destined to divide the audience, but there is one thing that is not subject to discussion, namely the high quality and charm of the film.

Written by Vera Herbert and directed by Hannah Marks, “Don’t Make Me Leave” features a father-daughter couple played by John Cho (Cowboy Bebop, “In Search”) and Mia Isaac (in her feature debut). In an intimate setting, the duo, Max and Wally, show the good, the bad and the ugly of single fatherhood and the fact that she is almost a 16-year-old who knows what she wants – and this is not her father’s way of life “to be safe.” as an insurance agent. Cho, who plays Max, sees this in his daughter and admires her for it, despite his (perfectly normal) parental fears that life will not be kind to her. In the middle of the movie, he tells her, “You have a fire inside you, Wally. Life will try to take a few steps to put it out.”

Related: John Cho can sing and 4 more Things We Learned at the world premiere of “Don’t Make Me Go”

This film is not a typical drama of growing up, the problems presented go far beyond mental health, first hobbies, sex and clothes, it is guided by one main, inevitable wet blanket: death. Max is diagnosed with incurable bone cancer, and is told that he has only one year left to live, unless he decides to have a risky operation with a 20% survival rate. He immediately gets down to business and starts counting down his limited days, aiming to teach his daughter some valuable life skills and make sure that she will be in safe hands after his death. Under the pretext of traveling from California to New Orleans for a college meeting, he invites Wally to join him, promising to teach her how to drive along the way. What she doesn’t know is that he plans to reunite her with her estranged mother, who abandoned the family shortly after she was born.

Simply put, everything in this movie is done right. While there are scenes that will make critics and viewers think, “Well, I would have done it differently,” “Don’t Make Me Go” has a solid foundation that makes it clear that this was the story the creators wanted to tell. The only drawback of the film is that the minor characters did not provide much support, screen time was wasted on Kaia Scodelario (from Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City) in the role of Max’s secret lover Annie (who is afraid of commitment) and Wally’s friend. and an unofficial boyfriend-but that wasn’t entirely the actors’ fault, since no one could have foreseen the stunning chemistry between Chow and Isaac.

“Wally Isaac” is filled with love and adventure and was carefully thought out by the actor and the creators. She is a rebellious high school student whose actions speak of her loving upbringing. She slips away to go to parties, but sympathizes when she is caught and confirms the fears of her loved ones. She makes fun of her father for his embarrassing father actions, and she is blinded with anger when she sees his flaws, but the teenager never misses an opportunity to tell him that she loves him. The character is charming and unforgettable (which is a huge achievement, given Cho’s proven charm and ability to steal scenes), and this can be attributed to both Isaac’s talent and Herbert’s script. Wally is a girly girl and a breath of fresh air in the oversaturated genre of growing up. The same applies to the patriarch character. Max’s duality will keep viewers on their toes when they see him stumble over fatherhood. Although he seems to be coping with ease from the start, as he faces his own mortality, control slips through his fingers-which is what Wally has always wanted.

Following Max and Wally on their journey is fun, and traveling is fun… until it stops. It’s brilliantly calculated comedic relief right up to the very last moment, despite the high stakes and fear that were presented during the first few minutes. With an unexpected ending and a huge amount of love, the film teaches its viewers one important lesson: life is unfair, but you still have to live it.

The premiere of “Don’t Make Me Go” will take place on July 15 on Amazon Video. It will be shown at the Tribeca 2022 Film Festival on June 15 and 19. Tickets can be purchased here.