Triangle Strategy, Impressions. In The Shadow Of The Great SRPGs

Triangle Strategy: We tried the first hours of Square Enix and Artdink’s tactical bet, in which the influence of bets like Final Fantasy Tactics and Tactics Ogre can be seen. One aspect of Triangle Strategy that immediately stands out is the seriousness of the characters and the world around them, the sobriety of the dialogue, and the non-festive nature of the world we find ourselves in. From the first moment we start the game and its geopolitical context is presented, it is clear to us that we are not facing a story that takes itself lightly: war, conflict between nations and a tense peace that hangs in the balance. thread trains three main powers of the continent of Norzelia, three states that dominate three respective vital resources for society: salt, iron and river transport. Whoever dominates the three will have unlimited power and that is why there are those who aspire to do so through conquest, the seed of historical conflicts whose scars are deep in society.

At the beginning of the game we are in a period of calm; the so-called war of saltiron left the three nations on the verge of collapse and it became necessary to weave a truce in which the protagonists are part of the threads. Serenoa Wolffort, heir to one of the main noble classes of the kingdom of Glenbrook, marries Frederica Aesfrost, sister of the Archduke of Aesfrost; a political marriage with which to create bridges between rival houses. Leaders of the three kingdoms also meet to organize a tournament to iron out rough edges in a more civilized way than on the battlefield. There are sprouts of hope that, of course, will not last; such is human nature.