Trials Rising, free game on PC for a limited time

The Ubisoft Holidays promotion continues and will continue to offer gifts until next Friday, December 18. Christmas comes loaded with cold, coats and free games.

Ubisoft Holidays is the new initiative of the French company to offer rewards and games at no additional cost. After gifting Starlink: Battle for Atlas and some loot for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and Watch Dogs Legion, next on the list is Trials Rising Standard Edition, available for just 24 hours on PC via Ubisoft. Connect (the old Uplay).

As with the rest of the gifts, those interested in adding this game permanently to their libraries will need to have a Ubisoft Connect account. Once registered, simply redeem the product and download it through the PC app, which has recently been revamped to accommodate new functionality, including cross-progression in some games. In addition, the rewards are added to all versions, which means that if you get a reward on PC it will also work for the other platforms.

The craziest motorcycles

Trials Rising is an unconventional motorcycle game, in the sense that players have to go through all kinds of fantasy scenarios full of obstacles. Controlling the vehicle, balancing it in each jump and overcoming the rival are some of the elements that must be taken into account. Speed ​​is everything, but without control it will be impossible to reach the finish line as a winner.

Ubisoft has starred in a year-end full of games. In addition to updating Hyper Scape, its free-to-play battle royale, it has launched three of its most powerful titles on the market. We are talking, of course, about Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising. Beyond 2020, the French will publish Far Cry 6, which will be available from May 2021 on previous and current generation consoles, PC and Google Stadia.



