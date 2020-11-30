TRF-1 confirms hacker attack and may have suffered leaks

Another hacker attack involving Brazilian government agencies was registered. The Regional Court of the First Region (TRF-1) was hit by cybercriminals on Friday (27) and the consequences could be serious, but the case is still under investigation.

According to Estadão, some sites were down during the end of last week due to security issues, but TRF-1 services are already being re-established. The agency serves 13 states, in addition to the Federal District, and about 50 databases may have been affected, which would have resulted in leaks.

The group of hackers responsible for the published on the Internet a list of filenames that would be present in the TRF-1 database. The agency confirmed the information, but said that nothing but the filenames had been leaked so far.

“The Court’s team is evaluating now, but at first there was only a disclosure of material that was already in the public domain”, informs the agency, in a statement sent to Estadão. Currently, the TRF-1 servers are “under maintenance” so that a more detailed analysis of the failure can be performed.

Wave of attacks

The attack on TRF-1 marks just another occasion when hackers make headlines by threatening the online security of public agencies. In early November, the Supreme Court of Justice (STJ) was a victim of cybercriminals, in one of the biggest attacks ever recorded in the country.

In the middle of the month, during the election period, a group tried to raise doubts about the security of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) using an alleged leak of data. The body denied the story and, shortly after, the group assumed that the attack was not real.



