Trezvon Diggs demonstrates Receiver Skills: NFS World Reaction – The Sun: What’s Trending in the sports world today

Trevon Diggs is more like his brother than you think.

During the Dallas Cowboys training camp on Thursday, the All-Pro defensive end showed off some offensive possession skills.

A clip in which Diggs catches a screen pass and does an unpleasant trick is going viral on social networks.

The NFL world reacted to this video on Twitter.

“Is he playing WR this year? Or what are we doing here…” one fan asked.

“Play it both ways, lol,” suggested another.

“Ooh, I see 3 or 4 touchdowns this year,” wrote another.

During his true freshman year at Alabama in 2016, Diggs dressed up as a wide receiver —reeling in 11 receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown. He also served as a returning special for Crimson Tide in the first two seasons.

In his second season with the Cowboys in 2021, Diggs had a record-breaking campaign with a league-best 11 interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns).

The wide receiver’s talent is inherited. Diggs’ older brother, Stephon, has had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, including a 1,535-yard All-Pro season in 2020.

Should the Cowboys use Diggs at the wide receiver position in 2022?