Treyarch Confirms That The Rating Game Modern Warfare 2 Will Appear in 2023

The company also announced that the Avangard rating game modes and the Black Ops Cold War league modes will be removed.

Treyarch Studios has confirmed that the rated game will be featured in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 next year.

The new game, which is the latest installment of the rebooted Modern Warfare series, was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S last week (October 28).

The company Treyarch, which was behind all the Call Of Duty Black Ops games and worked on the rating game in last year’s Call Of Duty: Vanguard, confirmed that it is currently developing a rating game for Modern Warfare 2.

“The rating game will appear in Modern Warfare 2 in 2023,” Treyarch tweeted yesterday (November 2), before adding that together with their partners they are working on “competitive modes, skill rating units, visible skill ratings, top 250 leaders and competitive awards.”

“In the meantime, Modern Warfare 2 players can log into CDL Moshpit by arriving at the beginning of season 01,” the company added, referring to the start of the first season on November 16, the same day as Warzone 2. launch.

#CONFIRMED: Ranked Play arrives on #ModernWarfare2 in 2023, and we're working with our partners to deliver: Competitive Modes ✅

Ranked Skill Divisions ✅

Visible Skill Ratings ✅

Top 250 Leaderboard ✅

Competitive Rewards ✅ More details to come! — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 2, 2022

“We’ll have more details about what and where you’ll be playing closer to launch.”

Treyarch added that the imminent introduction of the rating game means that the Vanguard rating game mode and the Black Ops Cold War league game modes will be removed, and players are strongly encouraged to “get the remaining rewards before November 22 in both games.”

“The success of these modes has directly affected the future of the rating game,” Treyarch said. “We sincerely thank you for all the data, feedback and game time that has been collected over the past two years. We look forward to sharing them soon!”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Modern Warfare 2 became the best-selling video game in the history of the Call of Duty franchise and reportedly earned more than 500 million pounds in its first weekend.