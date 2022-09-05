Trey Lance Was Reportedly Annoyed: NFL World Reaction

Trey Lance wasn’t too happy when he found out that Jimmy Garoppolo was staying at the San Francisco Fort Niners.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Lance “was a little annoyed right after Garoppolo returned to the team.

This makes sense given that Garoppolo was expected to be traded in the offseason. His surgery complicated it, as he wasn’t healthy until July, but that’s when head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Lance would be the starter this season.

Fans aren’t surprised by Breer’s message.

“I can’t blame him, it’s not a good situation for a young quarterback to think he’s not playing well until he’s pulled out. Entering the game, they need the freedom to make mistakes and learn from them. The coaching staff must recognize that they will be growing pains of ups and downs.”

Garoppolo signed a one-year contract last week to stay with the 49ers before he becomes a free agent after the season. Under the terms of the deal, he will earn at least $6.5 million, and he can earn up to $16.5 million if the entire bonus is played.

Time will tell if this relationship will get a little awkward this season.