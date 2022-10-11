Trevor Noah’s documentary series “Turning Point” highlights hot issues in America — watch

Trevor Noah has made a series of documentaries covering a number of acute problems in the United States.

The comedian, who recently announced his departure from The Daily Show, is the executive producer of the series “Turning Point” for MSNBC, which will feature many individual films.

You can watch the trailer for the series above and the clip Shouting Down Midnight, the first film to be released, executive produced by Richard Linklater.

MSNBC Films has scheduled the premieres of the first three films of the series; “Shouting Down Midnight” will be released on October 23, “From Devil’s Breath”, produced by Leonard DiCaprio, on November 13, and “Split Screen”, based on a story by Noah, on November 20.

The films will cover topics such as the January 6 Capitol riots, reproductive rights, climate change and the refugee crisis.

The series “Scream at Midnight”, directed by Gretchen Stultier, tells how in 2013 women shared real stories to help Texas Senator Wendy Davis obstruct Texas women’s access to reproductive health.

When the Capitol was filled to capacity for the first time in its history, and people from all over the world tuned in to it, Senator Davis read the testimony of women who strongly opposed the bill, which actually imposes the draconian conditions that existed before the Roe v. Wade case for women. again. The bill eventually passed, but not before Texas women—and the men who love them—made it clear that day that the Texas legislature had gone too far. The forced discussion of the bill provided citizens with an idea of the process and a role in demanding accountability from their elected representatives. People have become more active. Life has been transformed. History was made.

“There’s so much at stake for democracy right now, not just reproductive freedom,” Linklater said. “Like many other people, I was shocked by Wendy’s filibuster and what we all learned that day about democracy. I think it’s fascinating how this action has been reflected over the years, how time has treated it and what it continues to mean to this day.”

Watch the Shouting Down Midnight trailer below:

“From the Devil’s Breath,” directed by Orlando von Einsiedel and produced by DiCaprio, Chloe Leland and Harry Grace, tells the stories of a community of survivors of the deadly 2017 wildfires in Portugal who are fighting to ensure that what they went through will never happen again. a revolutionary, world-changing scientific discovery that could help protect us all from a climate emergency.

The split screen, directed by Rebecca Gitlitz, tells the story of January 6, 2021, when about 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol trying to stop the certification of Electoral College votes. The protest turned violent, resulting in several deaths and more than 140 injuries. Without a doubt, it was a firestorm of anxiety, anger, violence and confusion. But the embers of this fire began to burn for years—even decades earlier.

Split Screen explores how we came to this tipping point. In the midst of the growing political polarization in the United States, some media and social networks have questioned the integrity of the elections, which further increased fear and disagreement in the months leading up to and after the 2020 elections. Unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud, rejected by state and federal officials of both parties, as well as then Attorney General William Barr, were reinforced and reinforced by conservative media, which ultimately caused anger and frustration of an undeniable part of Americans who were looking for news and information. information only from selected sources.

“Turning Point” is produced by MSNBC Films, Time Studios, Noah’s Day Zero, Sugar23 and P&G Studios. The series is produced by Rashida Jones and Amanda Spain from MSNBC, Michael Sugar, Ashley Zalta and David Hillman for Sugar23, Ian Orefis, Alexa Conway and Lauren Hammonds for Time Studios, and Trevor Noah and Sanaz Yamin for Day Zero Productions. Norman Alajem and Derek Van Pelt of Mainstay Entertainment are also executive producers, and Elizabeth Waller is the showrunner and executive producer.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones said, “We know our country is at a tipping point. The series “Turning Point” brilliantly shows how political issues affect real people. With the future of reproductive rights in the spotlight, “Screaming at Midnight” — the first film in the series — could not be more timely.”