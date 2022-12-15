Trevor Noah Will Host The Grammys For The Third Year in a Row

Trevor Noah returns to host the Grammys next year.

The news was announced by the Recording Academy today (December 15th) and marks the third year in a row that Noah has hosted the event. The only person who has hosted the Grammy Award ceremony over the past three decades is LL Cool J. The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

“One of my favorite things about the Grammys in general is it’s one of the few places where you can experience artists in their rawest element, that is, live performance of their music,” Noah said in an interview with Billboard. “Brandi Carlisle performs the song live, and you hear her voice and listen to her playing her instruments — nothing like that. You start to deeply appreciate what these people do, apart from the music they make.”

He also told how the Grammy ceremony introduces him to the works of artists he has not studied before. “I’m a 1000% fan, and what I like about the Grammys is that I become a fan of a new artist every time. I walk in, and then I meet this new performer, and all of a sudden I say, “Who are the Black Cougars?”

In September, Noah announced that he was leaving The Daily Show after seven years as a presenter. He hosted his last episode last week. A permanent successor has not yet been announced — The Daily Show will return in the New Year with various guest presenters at the moment.

Next year he is going on a tour of the USA, the UK and his native South Africa. Noah will play three concerts in the UK in November 2023, at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and The O2 in London. You can see the dates below and buy tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2023

21 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

23 – London, The O2

24 – London, The O2