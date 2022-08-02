Trevor Lawrence Won’t Play on Thursday: NFS World Reaction – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to rest Trevor Lawrence during the Hall of Fame game on Thursday.

Head coach Doug Peterson made the announcement Tuesday morning while speaking to the media. CJ Beat Hard will also not participate in the competition, as he is treating a groin injury.

Jake Luton will get the start, and probably Kyle Slaughter will also get some playing time.

It makes sense for the Jaguars to rest Lawrence in this game. It doesn’t mean anything, so they don’t want to risk his injury.

Most likely, he will play in Jacksonville’s dress rehearsal, which will take place on August 12 against Cleveland or August 20 against Pittsburgh.

Jaguars fans also understand why Lawrence isn’t playing in this game.

The start for Jaguar s-Raiders will take place at 20:00. ET. It will be broadcast by NBC.