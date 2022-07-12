Trevor Lawrence has made his opinion about Doug Pederson very clear

It’s no secret that things didn’t go as planned for quarterback Trevor Lawrence in his debut season.

It was supposed to be coached by Urban Meyer, but it failed spectacularly. Meyer was fired after the team lost 11 of the first 13 games, as well as due to serious disagreements between him and the organization.

The Jaguars hired former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson to replace him, and so far, Lawrence likes the changes he’s made.

“I think he did a great job just planning our offseason,” Lawrence told Colin Cowherd (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “We had to make a lot of changes, and I think he made them. He made an excellent plan for the development of our team in attack and defense. So now that we’re ready to go to camp, I think he’s done a great job. … So, I’m excited.”

Lawrence hopes Pederson will lead the Jaguars to more than three wins this season.

He will also look for a major rebound on a case-by-case basis. He finished the 2021 season with 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

We’ll need to see if both of them come true when the season starts on September 11th.