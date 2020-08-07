Tresaure: Everything you need to know before their debut

K-pop band TREASURE is made up of 12 idols and will be debuting soon, find out more about them here. TREASURE is a male group of the company YG Entertainment, the group was created by trainees who won the talent show ‘YG Treasure Box’, broadcast in 2018, 29 apprentices participated in the show.

The group was divided into two subunits, TREASURE and MAGNUM, but the company that represents them opted to bring all the members together in a single band, debut them and promote them as ‘TREASURE’.

TREASURE’s 12 idols are from different countries: 8 are Korean and 4 are Japanese. This new K-pop group breaks a lot of schemes, as Choi Hyunsuk and Park Jihoon are the leaders.

The TREASURE group is made up of: Asahi, Doyoung, Yoshi, Haruto, Junkyu, Hyunsuk, Jeong Woo, Mashiho, Yedam, Jung Hwan, Jaehyuk and Jihoon.

TREASURE means ‘treasure’, its official fan club is TREASURE MAKER and its musical style is defined as Hip-Hop and R&B. This group is YG’s first boy release after IKON, so their debut on August 7, 2020 generates a lot of anticipation among the public.

Each of TREASURE’s rappers and singers have worked hard to debut as Korean pop idols, for example:

Jukyu and Hynsuk competed on the talent show ‘MIXNINE’.

Yedam participated in the second season of the television show ‘K-Pop Star’, winning second place in the competition.

Junghwan and Jeongwoo studied at the IB Music Academy.

To the delight of their fans, the boys of TREASURE constantly publish music, covers special versions of tracks and choreographies, to show their artistic abilities and more people know them.



