Trent Williams Makes History: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Trent Williams has consistently been one of the best players at his position throughout his 11-year NFL career.

This year, in the iconic Madden video game series, the superstar receives an award for this greatness.

Williams is the first offensive lineman in the history of the game to receive an overall rating of 99 — the highest rating the game has to offer.

Although EA Sports has not made any official statements, retired early NFL quarterback Adrian Peterson posted a video on Instagram Wednesday night showing Williams accepting the award.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Twitter.

“Big men are finally recognized!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Yes… the best OL in sports. And the top 10 players in the whole league,” another added.

“Dreams that money can’t buy… look at his face. If you think a million dollars will change your emotions, you’re wrong, you should be passionate about success, not money. IT WORKS,” said another.

The San Francisco tackle has made nine straight selections to the Pro Bowl. He earned his first first-team All-Pro award in his second year with the 49ers last season.

Let’s see if he can match this historical rating in the 12th grade.