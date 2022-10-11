Trend Predictor Explains Why Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal Has Subsided, But the Try Guys Scandal Led To Dismissal

There is no doubt that cheating scandals can damage personal life, but depending on what field of work someone is working in, personal affairs can also have consequences outside the home. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Ned Fulmer, a former member of The Try Guys, recently faced accusations of infidelity, albeit with completely different results — Levine continues to give concerts with his band, preparing for his Las Vegas residency, while Fulmer was expelled from The Try Guys. The trend predictor weighed the difference between the two situations.

After the Adam Levine alleged fraud scandal received coverage on Saturday Night Live on October 1, the NBC sketch comedy took aim at The Try Guys in the second part of the 48th season (which caused a much more negative reaction). However, a parody of a sketch show broadcast on national television may be one of the few similarities between high-profile incidents. TikTok digital trend predictor Coco Moko told THR why everything is going as usual for Levin, and Ned Fulmer’s drama cost him his job. Moko said:

“Adam’s loyalty to his partner does not affect his ability to sing well. While Ned’s entire personality and character was a “wife”, so his infidelity directly affects his ability to maintain this connection with his audience. .”

The trend predictor pointed out that Ned Fulmer’s brand was built around his marriage to Ariel Fulmer, as he was known as “the wife” in an online comedy group. Whereas Adam Levine’s role in Maroon 5, for all intents and purposes, is not related to his personal relationships off stage. Another important factor here is that Fulmer admitted to being involved in a “consensual workplace relationship,” which not only confirmed his behavior, but also directly linked the situation to his work, even outside of the content he provided to the group.

Rumors about Ned Fulmer’s problems began after fans noticed that he was missing from the band’s latest videos, after which photos appeared on Reddit showing Fulmer kissing another woman. He later confirmed that after a “thorough internal review” he would no longer be a part of The Try Guys.

Adam Levine, meanwhile, has been subjected to numerous sexting allegations after Instagram model Sumner Straw first posted a TikTok video showing private messages from a former voice coach, including a message asking if he and his wife Behati Prinsloo could give their names. The third child is “Sumner”. Although the singer denied that he had an affair in the traditional sense of the word, he still admitted that he “made short-sighted judgments” and, as Ned Fulmer said in his own statement, will focus on solving problems with his family.

Behati Prinsloo and Ariel Fulmer seem to both stick to their men. Each shares two children with their husbands (the Victoria’s Secret model is expecting a third child from Adam Levine). Prinsloo has not spoken publicly about the allegations, but in the days that followed she was photographed with her husband and accompanied him to a Maroon 5 fundraiser for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation. Meanwhile, Ariel posted a statement on Instagram in which she said that “there is nothing more important to me and Ned than our family,” and asked for privacy.

We will have to wait to see if and how the accusations will affect the career and personal life of each celebrity in the future. In the meantime, check out our TV program for 2022 to find out which new and returning series will be released in the near future.