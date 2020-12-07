‘Trench fever’: World War I disease reappears in Canada

A disease that affected more than 1 million soldiers during the First World War (1914 – 1918) was identified in a former homeless person from Winnipeg, Canada, affected by trench fever, transmitted by lice or skin lesions and caused by the bacterium Bartonella quintana. The fact raised concerns among local authorities about the health of this vulnerable population.

Symptoms of the condition include recurrent fever, headaches, shins and back and dizziness. Inflammation of the heart lining, known as endocarditis, can lead to death. Another three cases have been identified in the city in the past six months – and one of the people developed paralysis and difficulty speaking after a brain bleed caused by the demonstration.

“This is a disease of war conditions, it is a disease of refugee camps and it is something that many industrialized societies still struggle against,” points out Carl Boodman, a specialist in infectious diseases and medical microbiology at the University of Manitoba. “It just reflects the fact that there are people in our society who live in conditions that we should not tolerate,” he adds.

Vital care

According to those responsible for care, a 48-year-old man arrived at the emergency department with chest pains and shortness of breath, which would have started two days earlier. HIV positive and a former drug user, he was taking his antiretroviral drugs and had sought help with the presence of lice in the body. Tests were then carried out.

The team then identified signs of insect bites on the patient’s skin, blocked blood vessels in the lungs, enlarged spleen and weakness in the walls of important blood vessels. Even though he was put on a respirator, he got worse, despite the treatment, which revealed damage to the heart valves. There, he underwent valve replacement surgery – and blood tests, with genetic sequencing, brought the case to light.

Fortunately, three months later, he was discharged. Medical care for recovery was key, points out Jon Sparkes, chief executive of the homeless charity Crisis: “Preventive and specialized health care that is truly accessible to homeless people is vital and, in turn, prevent the spread of disease and reduce dependence on emergency health services. ”

“We all deserve the opportunity to build a healthy life for ourselves. Therefore, it is fair to ensure that this is a reality for people who face homelessness”, he concludes.



