Trello is off the air this Monday! Details

This Monday morning (7), the Trello application is experiencing instabilities. According to the website DownDetector, the peak of complaints occurred around 11:30 am. The most affected regions include Brazil, the United States and Europe.

The service is slow or completely unavailable both in the web version and in mobile applications. Most users are faced with a red box in the upper right corner of the window notifying them that they have been disconnected from the server or that it is not possible to connect to Trello.

The official Trello support website confirms that the service is in trouble, but that the engineering team is already investigating.



