Trello is off the air this Monday (16)

This Monday morning (16), the Trello application is experiencing instabilities. According to the website DownDetector, the peak of complaints occurred around 11am.

Affected users are noticing that Trello is slow or completely unavailable in both the web version and mobile applications. The most affected regions include the Southeast region of Brazil, the United States and Europe.

The official Trello support website confirms that the service is in trouble, but that the engineering team is already investigating.



