Trek To Yomi Pays Tribute To The Classic Films Of Feudal Japan In Its New Trailer

Trek To Yomi: The game will go on sale in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, but it will launch on Game Pass. The State of Play on March 9 has been the setting chosen to show Trek to Yoki once again. The black and white samurai game published by Devolver Digital is an homage to classic samurai films, an aspect clearly visible in the artistic design of the product. Above these lines you can see an unpublished official trailer that sets its sights on history, an aspect that its creative director, Leonard Mechiari, of Flying Wild Hog, has deepened.

The game is based on two main themes, ancient Japan and Shinto mythology. In this religion, the gods are present everywhere and live “in every rock, in every tree and in every flower”. Therefore, the story of Trek to Yoki delves into these beliefs, which are embodied in the hero of the video game, Hiroki. “These stories reflect the adventure and the dilemmas” of the protagonist, “in the form of vignettes that help him decide the path he must follow”.

Kurosawa and silent films

His art style in black and white and the influences of Akira Kurosawa’s films are obvious. “The cinematic experience we ended up creating is heavily influenced by classic Japanese movies, by their camera angles, their length, even the way they say their lines.” The game uses the Unreal Engine and the 2D approach was inspired by Japanese silent movies. the decade of the twenties and thirties.Thus, the creative trusts that this product is something “unique” and that the player wants to see one of these classic films.

The Seven Samurai, a classic among classics, has another similarity to Trek to Yoki: the number seven. “Alec Meer and I wrote the story with the number seven as a reference, not only because of its cinematic relevance, but also because of its meaning in Japanese folklore. So you will see that this issue has an important role in Hiroki’s story.”

Trek to Yoki will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. The game will be available at launch on the Xbox Game Pass service.