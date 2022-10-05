TREASURE tops iTunes charts worldwide with the song “THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER TWO”

The long-awaited return of TREASURE has started promisingly!

On October 4 at 18.00. KST, TREASURE returned with their second mini-album “THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER TWO” and the memorable title track “HELLO”. Immediately after the release of the mini-album soared to the top of the iTunes charts in different countries of the world.

By noon on October 5, KST “THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER TWO” had already reached the top spot on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 15 different regions, including Australia, Indonesia, Chile, Spain, Thailand, Sweden, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia. Arabia, Philippines, etc.

Meanwhile, “HELLO” made a particularly impressive start in the Japanese music charts, taking first place in the music charts of Line Music, Rakuten Music, AWA and mu-mo.

Congratulations to the TREASURE!