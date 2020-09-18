TREASURE Says ‘I LOVE YOU’ In MV Comeback Perdana

TREASURE has finally made their first comeback that fans have been waiting for.

Right on Friday (18/09) at 6 p.m. KST, TREASURE released their latest music video entitled ‘I LOVE YOU’.

‘I LOVE YOU’ is the title track of TREASURE’s second single album, ‘THE FIRST STEP: CHAPTER TWO’.

This is TREASURE’s first comeback in the South Korean music industry, after making their debut in early August 2020.

No less than the debut song, “I LOVE YOU” is also an EDM genre song that is delivered with cool vocals and rap from the TREASURE members.

For those of you who can’t wait, you can watch the music video for “I LOVE YOU” by TREASURE below!



