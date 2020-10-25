TREASURE revela el teaser de The First Step

TREASURE announces their new comeback, the rookie group is set to release their new album “The First Step: Chapter Three”.

YG’s boy group officially debuted on August 7 this year, the boys released their first song called “BOY”, since then, they have done various promotions and also released a second single “I Love You” three months later They are ready to come back with new music and surprise TREASURE MAKER.

Through YG’s official networks, the first preview of TREASURE’s new comeback was published, which is scheduled to take place on November 6, only 12 days left. The agency shared the first emotional teaser for their third album “The First Step: Chapter Three,” which will continue the saga of their previous releases.

The idols have yet to release a full album, just solo songs to promote themselves and begin to win over the public, as they have very little time to be rookies. Treasure Maker shared their messages of support on social media following their comeback announcement.

TREASURE ANNOUNCES ITS NEW ALBUM

The boys will say goodbye to the Halloween season with a new concept, the teaser has a futuristic design, in the first image of the comeback, each of the members models from behind, wearing dark outfits that range from fisherman’s hats, sports jackets and denim With white shirts and t-shirts underneath, the 12 idols appear to be studying a screen in front of them that displays some graphics.

As of now, the title track name is unknown, but it is expected to be an equally energetic concept as “BOY” and “I love You”. Currently, the boys have their own reality show called “Treasure Studio”, they also collaborated with Line and drew their own stickers.



