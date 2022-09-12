Treasure of the Nation: Trailer on the Edge of History Reveals Release Date and Fun Adventure

Disney Plus has released a trailer for the spin-off TV series “Treasure of the Nation: The Edge of History” starring Lizette Olivera as Jess Morales and Harvey Keitel as Peter Saduski, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer. The trailer was shown during the D23 exhibition as the last part of the cult series “Treasure of the Nation”.

This is the first glimpse of new “Treasure of the Nation” content since Nicolas Cage starred as Benjamin Franklin Gates in the first two “Treasure of the Nation” films in 2004 and 2007. Cage has not yet confirmed his appearance in the Disney Plus series.

As announced in the trailer for “Treasure of the Nation: The Edge of History”, the premiere of two episodes is expected on December 14, 2022. The plot seems to be similar to the original series, as Morales embarks on a journey with her friends to discover the truth about the long-lost treasure her father was looking for. The trailer also featured a supporting cast around Morales, including Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billy Pierce, Zuri Reed as Tasha, Antonio Cipriano as Oren and Jake Austin Walker as Liam. In addition, Justin Bartha will return to the role of Riley Poole, which he played in the original series. Gates’ sarcastic best friend in computer programming was shown at the very end of the trailer.

It is unclear how the “Treasure of the Nation” series will be related to the film series, but it seems that the show will take place in the same cinematic universe. Near the end of the trailer, Morales and her group of treasure-hunting friends found Benjamin Franklin glasses, an artifact that Gates used to read the hidden message of the Declaration of Independence in the first national treasure.

Fans should expect a well-acted viewing thanks to a solid cast selection. The cast combines young, promising actors and experienced veterans well. Harvey Keitel’s respected acting career spans 55 years, when he starred in a number of cult classic films and was nominated for an Oscar in 1992. Zeta-Jones also leads a cast with more than 40 years of acting experience, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Award nominations.

With movie titan Bruckheimer as executive producer, fans can expect nothing less than a top-notch action movie. Bruckheimer has produced a series of films “Treasure of the Nation”, as well as a number of popular action films, including “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Bad Guys” and “The Best Shooter”, to name just a few. Only time will tell if “Treasure Nation: Edge of History” will live up to the hype, but nevertheless, fans can be cautiously optimistic based on the high-quality cast and crew.

“Treasure of the Nation: The Edge of History” will be available on December 14, 2022 on Disney Plus.