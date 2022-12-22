“National Treasure 3” With Nicolas Cage “Still” Happening, Says Producer

National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that the third film with Nicolas Cage is “still” in development.

Earlier this month, Disney+ released the series “Treasure of the Nation: The Edge of History,” a spin-off series of the popular film franchise. The show introduces a completely new cast, which does not include Cage.

A conversation with E! News, however, Bruckheimer explained that the actor still has a future in the franchise, and that a third film is currently being developed on top of “The Edge of History.”

“We said we’d like to do another ‘National Treasure,’ and they [Disney] said, ‘Sure, let’s come up with a new cast,'” Bruckheimer said. “At the same time, we were developing National Treasure for theaters with Nicolas Cage, which is what we are still doing. So it goes on.”

Earlier this year, Cage downplayed the likelihood of a third film, suggesting it would be difficult to convince Disney to continue working on the project.

“The phone stopped ringing. It was like, “What do you mean by saying we’re not doing ‘Treasure Nation 3’? It’s been 14 years. Why not?” Cage told GQ magazine in March. “Well, [Disney’s] Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work, and Ghost Rider didn’t actually sell tickets. And Drive Angry, who just came and went.”

He continued, “I like making films like Pig and Leaving Las Vegas more than films like Treasure of the Nation.

“When I talk about friends in good weather in Hollywood, I don’t mean Jerry [Bruckheimer]. I’m talking about Disney. They’re like an ocean liner. Once they go in a certain direction, you’ll need a million tugs to try to turn them back.”

Back in April, Cage said he hoped to get more comedy roles in the future, adding that he was particularly “curious” about musicals.

“I’m glad comedy is back on the menu. He hasn’t been there for 15 damn years,” he said. “It’s nice that I have the opportunity to act more in comedies. But I’ve never done musicals. That would be something I would be curious about.”

“National Treasure: Edge of History” is now streaming on Disney+