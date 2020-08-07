TREASURE Debuts MV for BOY, Their Debut Song

The new YG Entertainment group released their first music video. TREASURE officially joins the K-Pop industry with the release of the group’s first song, the tune is named after BOY and shows a powerful side of the members.

Since 2017, it was announced that YG Entertainment was preparing to debut a new male group, however, it was until 2018 that the company held YG Treasure Box, a survival show where 29 trainees participated.

After various changes of plans, TREASURE debuted as a unit made up of 12 boys who have already shown their extensive skills and great potential since the survival show.

BOY’s music video shows us group members surrounded by sports areas and ready for competition. At the same time, neon lights and light and shadow contrasts harmonize some of the sets, while others are distinguished by a simpler image.

In the lyrics of this melody, the guys from TREASURE describe a charming person who is difficult to reach, but despite the differences between them, the feeling of attraction does not disappear, so they are determined to say how they feel.

The first single album from TREASURE is named THE FIRST STEP: CHAPTER ONE, Tell us in the comments what you think about the debut of this new idol group and if you already have a favorite member.



