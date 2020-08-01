“Treasure” by Somi and Bruno Mars

Somi has been singing a cover of Treasure by Bruno Mars on Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.

Somi appeared on Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook where she sang an amazing cover of Bruno Mars’ Treasure and commented on what she’s been up to lately.

I’m very proud of her. She’s finally showing people what it’s made of and she’s only 19 years old. Somi will get better and better as she gains more experience. Go to the MV video “What You Waiting For” and vote for it on mwave.

Her voice is international. I don’t know how to explain it, but her voicr adapts to the western market

Dear people who hate your voice. Somi may not be the best vocalist, but as a longtime fan, I can say that she has improved a lot. She has been very open about her insecurities surrounding her voice and how she’s afraid to sing, especially after jyp tried to force her to sing with less vocal power. If you don’t like her voice, then you can go. Having an opinion is fine, but please don’t say anything that might increase your insecurities. Although she has more to improve, hating her won’t get her anywhere. She needs support and the real fans will give it to her.

