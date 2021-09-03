TREASURE Appointed as Brand Ambassador of Ruangguru

TREASURE has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the Ruangguru online tutoring platform.

After previously teasing fans by releasing various teasers, now on Friday (03/09) Ruangguru has revealed the identity of their newest Brand Ambassador.

Through a video uploaded on the Ruangguru YouTube channel, TREASURE members announced, “We have a special announcement for you! We are delighted to be the new Ruangguru Brand Ambassador. No.1 learning application in Indonesia. We prepared something special for you. See you later!”

At the end of the video TREASURE members also said in Indonesian, “Download the teacher’s room now!”