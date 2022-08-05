Travon Walker Sends a clear message after his Preseason Debut – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World today

Sportswire Badge/Getty Images

Pass rusher Travon Walker was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at number one in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in his very first NFL appearance, he made an impression.

Yesterday during the Hall of Fame game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Walker got a sack with quarterback Jarrett Stidham in his first snap. The Jaguars lost an exhibition game, but Walker’s influence was clearly felt.

After the game, Walker told reporters that he was pleased to hit an opponent. He stated that although the sacking of Stidham was his first, it would not be his last.

“I haven’t beaten an opponent in a long time,” Walker said via Sports Illustrated. “It was definitely an exciting feeling. It was my first experience, but there is still a lot to come.”

While Travon Walker’s college numbers weren’t jumping off the page, he was bragging about some insane measurable metrics ahead of the NFL Draft. His leadership of the Georgia Bulldogs team on the way to winning the national championship last year also helped his stocks.

The Jaguars took a chance and chose Walker number one in the overall standings — not without harsh criticism of this step.

Walker intends to justify the Jaguars’ faith in him over the next few years. But maybe he already did it before the season even started.