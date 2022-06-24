Travis Scott shared a hot retro photo after being deleted with naked girlfriend Kylie Jenner

So steamy! Travis Scott subtly paid tribute to his longtime girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their photo shoot together for Playboy before he quickly deleted the memory.

Timeline of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship

The 31-year-old rapper “Highest in the Room” posted a video on Instagram Story on Thursday, June 23, in which he admired a framed photo of the 24-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics during her nude photo shoot for the media brand. In the picture, Jenner snuggled up to her beau, as she was wearing only a cowboy hat. (Scott, for his part, posed shirtless and in jeans.)

To follow the principles of the Instagram community, Scott, who has a daughter Stormy, 4, and a boy, 4 months, with a reality TV star, placed a cowboy emoji on his partner’s ass.

Travis! Taiga! Jayden! Revisit Kylie Jenner’s Dating History

While the Texas native quickly deleted his story, the magazine’s sultry 8-page spread made headlines amid its publication in September 2019.

“I never thought I’d pose for Playboy, but I love the new covers,” the Kardashian star, who gave birth to her second child in February, told Scott during her Playboy interview. “I love what Playboy is doing creatively right now, and when you presented me with the idea—that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and control the images—I thought it was perfect because I trust you and your vision.”

The photo shoot, organized by photographer Sasha Samsonova, showed lovers Jenner and Scott, who have been dating since 2017.

“The priority was taking care of the kids,” a source told Us Weekly last month, noting that Life of Kylie alum is “going back and forth” about the idea of eventually getting married. “To keep the relationship between each other calm and cold and to set boundaries that will give them the best chance to stay together in the long run.”

The insider, who said that at the moment the couple is “happy and calm,” added: “She really likes her independence, but she can’t imagine herself in the long term with anyone other than Travis.”

Kylie Jenner Quotes about pregnancy and motherhood

Earlier this month, the “Sicko Mode” musician touted his love, praising her culinary abilities.

“Shouty is throwing this ass here,” Scott wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday, June 19, along with an already deleted shot of designer Kendall + Kylie cooking dinner for a family of four.

Jenner, for her part, praised her beau on Sunday, captioning her tribute on Instagram: “Happy Father’s Day, Dad, we love you!”