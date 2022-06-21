Travis Scott Praises Kylie Jenner’s Cooking Skills in Rare Post — and Then Deletes It: What He Said

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 15, 2022. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A special pleasure. Travis Scott praised Kylie Jenner in a rare post before deleting it from his account.

“Shouty is throwing this ass here,” the 31—year-old rapper “Sicko Mode” wrote in his Instagram story on Sunday, June 19, along with a photo of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, 24, cooking dinner for the family. While it’s unclear when Scott deleted the picture, Jenner made sure to celebrate it on her own Father’s Day account.

“Happy Father’s Day, Dad, we love you,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum wrote on Instagram on Sunday, along with a photo of the Astroworld performer hugging his 4—month-old son and eating a plate of noodles. Their 4-year-old daughter Stormi also enjoyed a sweet moment, napping next to her father and brother while the trio enjoyed a quiet evening together. «L❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️EEEEEAAAA,” Scott wrote in the comments to the post.

Later that day, Jenner also shared a photo of Scott and their son in matching gray and white Nike sneakers.

The couple started dating after they met at Coachella in April 2017. They welcomed Stormy in February 2018, and their son joined the family four years later. While CEO Kylie Skin initially announced in February that they had named the baby “Wolf,” she later revealed that they had decided to change the nickname. “For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” she wrote in her Instagram story in March 2022, although she did not share her new choice in this post. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”

“Stormy is helping and is very happy to be an older sister,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, adding that she and her parents have been “all smiles” since becoming a family of four. “They are focusing all their time and energy on their new baby. [They are both] very practical.”

The insider continued: “Only his family and close friends know his name and have seen him. [Kylie] will announce his name when she’s ready.”

While Jenner and Scott have had their ups and downs over the years, they even briefly announced their separation in October 2019, the couple’s focus on their children has made their relationship stronger than ever. “The priority was taking care of the children,” a source close to the duo told us last month. “To keep the relationship between each other calm and cold and to set boundaries that will give them the best chance to stay together in the long run.”

Adding that Jenner is “going back and forth about engagement and marriage,” the insider explained that the couple “doesn’t rule out” taking the next step together. “She likes her independence, but she can’t imagine herself in the long term with anyone other than Travis,” the source continued.