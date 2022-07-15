Travis Scott helps Stormy’s daughter create a volcano for a scientific experiment: “Hot Lava!”

A budding scientist. Travis Scott helped Stormy’s daughter build a volcano as part of a science experiment in their backyard.

“Okay, what’s it called when it’s inside a volcano?” the 31—year-old rapper asks the 4-year-old in a TikTok video shared by Kylie Jenner on Friday, July 15. “Magma!” Stormy excitedly replies, before adding that when a volcano erupts, it spews “hot lava.”

— Okay, let me see! Scott adds, applauding as the toddler adds baking soda to their volcano to trigger a reaction. “Oh, hot lava,” shouts Stormy off—screen.

“He’s a very hands—on dad and engaged,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively about the “Highest in the Room” musician’s relationship with his children in February 2021, shortly after Stormy’s first birthday. “He is terribly spoiling his daughter and loves her to death and will do everything to make her life better than it can be.”

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, who also has a 4-month-old son with 24-year-old Jenner, has previously talked about how much his life has changed since he welcomed Stormy in February 2018. “Stormy is like a battery that gave me tremendous energy,” he told GQ in October 2019. “[She] showed me so many things that I didn’t [get before]. I noticed many things in life only when my daughter was born. [Fatherhood] is the most impressive thing that has ever happened to me. Indeed.”

Although Scott and the Kylie Cosmetics founder split briefly later that month, she praised his skills as a parent and how involved he is as a father. “We’re kind of best friends,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020. — We both love [our daughter] Stormy and we want the best for her. We stay in touch and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormy, what they would do. They’ve been very practical with me, and I want the same for Stormy.”

In September 2021, the Texas native spoke about his parenting style, saying that he and Jenner prefer to allow their daughter “self-discipline,” boasting that Stormy is “so cool” and independent. “We’re like, ‘OK, you know you have to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up until 11 or are you going to go to bed now?'” he told CR Parade at the time. “And it’s so great [to hear her say], “I’m going to bed!”

After becoming a father, Scott began to more purposefully set boundaries in his career in order to be the best for Stormy. “Many successful businessmen are like, ‘Hey, 11 o’clock, don’t talk to me,'” he told the magazine. “I’ve never been like that. I don’t want to cross out the time because I don’t know if this shit can happen at 12 o’clock in the afternoon. But I think when people get into the old space, it’s great. And I kind of see that I’m getting closer to this moment. Now [that] I’ve become a dad, you want to be there to eat together and come to little Stormy.”