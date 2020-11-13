Travis Scott announced his collaboration with PS5 and Nike

Rapper Travis Scott shares an Instagram post to tease his collaboration with the PS5 and Nike! We reveal everything to you.

Travis Scott, Nike and PS5 collaborate on an entire collection!

And it was on his Instagram account that the young rapper shared the product of his collaboration with Nike and PlayStation. While all gamers are delighted to finally be able to discover the PS5.

As of November 13, only 5 pairs of the Travis Scott x PlayStation Nike Dunk Low will be available on the rapper’s website. Proof of the rarity of the pair!

To try to win it, it’s simple. All you need to do is go to Travis Scott’s site and register. 5 lucky ones will then be drawn to buy the pair!

The Travis Scott x PlayStation Nike Dunk Low appeared around the same time as the PS5 promo. And we must admit that the pair has upset Internet users!

TRAVIS SCOTT AND ITS COLLABORATION WITH PS5

So what does this famous pair that makes so much noise look like? The pair is the famous model of Nike the Dunk Low.

In terms of colors, Nike and Travis Scott have opted for pastel colors between gray and light blue. As for details, there is a PS5 mention as well as a Sony PlayStation logo on the side.

You can also read the PlayStation mention on the soles of the basketball. In fact, you can discover the pair in the post at the end of this article.

But know that Travis Scott and Nike have pushed their collaboration with the PS5 even further. Indeed, the rapper offers a whole collection of clothes!

We then find the traditional hoodies, t-shirts and pants as well as a series of new accessories. All imagined by rapper Travis Scott. The entire collection is already available on the artist’s official website. To discover very quickly !



