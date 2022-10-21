Travis Scott and Live Nation have settled numerous lawsuits filed on behalf of Astroworld victims

Live Nation, Travis Scott and “other participants in the Astroworld tragedy” have officially settled wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez, who died during the fatal incident.

Tony Buzbee, founder of the Texas law firm Buzbee Law Firm, recently announced one of the agreements on social media. Buzbee, who previously said the offer to pay for Acosta’s funeral expenses “does not require a response,” reportedly represents a total of about 125 Astroworld victims.

Several publications reported that the settlement agreement with the Acosta family was the first that Live Nation and Travis Scott agreed to, since a crowd claimed the lives of 10 Astroworld participants in November 2021.

But, according to an initial report by Houston-based ABC13, which quoted anonymous lawyers knowledgeable in the matter, the family of Brianna Rodriguez (who was only 16 when she died) also settled with the defendants. Various media outlets subsequently reported that this settlement was completed back in July.

Buzbee has not publicly disclosed the terms of the settlement agreement he negotiated with Live Nation and Travis Scott on behalf of the Acosta family, although Ticketmaster’s parent company, not Scott, reportedly covered the related costs.

Accompanied by a photo of Acosta, the message published by Buzbi (whose firm has raised $10 billion to date and is interested in “only serious cases,” according to his Instagram biography) does not contain specific details.

“Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims filed by Axel Acosta’s family against Travis Scott, Live Nation and other participants in the Astroworld tragedy have been settled,” the text says. “The terms are confidential. The victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother and student. He was kind and loving. He is sorely missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

In total, thousands more were injured during the fatal episode of Astroworld, which occurred on the opening night of the Houston festival. As expected, as a result, Live Nation and Travis Scott will face a number of lawsuits, and presumably additional settlements are expected.

31-year-old Travis Scott faced commercial consequences after the tragedy and played his first solo concert after Astroworld only in August, and was also appointed headliner at the canceled Day N Vegas 2022.

Earlier this month, Scott, who is facing a separate complaint for allegedly provoking a stampede at Rolling Loud Miami 2019, reappeared at the FaZe Clan afterparty on TwitchCon.