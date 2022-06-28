Travis Barker’s son, Landon, is dating TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio: “It’s very low-key”

Gen-Z’s own Kravis! Landon Barker is “at an early stage” of dating TikTok star Charlie D’Amelio.

See how Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Closer to Each Other’s Children

“It’s very restrained,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly about the couple’s promising romance. “They’re having fun and getting to know each other.”

Travis Barker’s son and the Connecticut native, both 18, “have been supporting each other at their respective parties in recent weeks,” the insider says, referring to the celebration of Landon’s new boohooMan collection and Dixie D’Amelio’s debut. album. According to the source, the teens even “got tattoos together.”

Earlier this month, Landon and Charlie were spotted together at his boohooMan party in Los Angeles, where they tagged the same tattoo artist by showing off their tattoos in their respective Instagram stories.

Before establishing a connection with Kourtney Kardashian’s stepson, the influencer was linked to another TikTok star Chase Hudson. The couple dated from December 2019 to April 2020.

TikTok Stars Charlie, Dixie D’Amelio’s Family: The Complete Guide

“Since you guys have been watching my relationship with Chase since the beginning, I decided I had to tell you all that we are no longer together,” Charlie wrote in her Instagram story at the time, confirming that she and the Hype House co—founder, 20, called it quitting. “It pains me to say this, but we decided it would be best for both of us.”

She continued, “We are still close friends, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything! I really love Chase very much and wish him only the best. I’m happy to see all the wonderful things he has.”

Hudson, who performs music under the name Lil Huddy, recently joined Landon in Italy to celebrate Travis’ wedding to 43-year-old Kardashian, ending the party with a carousel of photos on Instagram. However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Hudson apparently erased the pictures, including a selfie with Landon, from his account as Charlie’s relationship status hit the headlines.

The ups and downs of Shenna Moakler with her children and Travis Barker’s children

Although he started his career in a reality show on MTV’s “Meet the Barkers,” Landon and his family found themselves in the spotlight again after the Blink-182 contestant’s romance with Kardashian was confirmed by the US in January 2021. An unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards in April. Shortly before leaving for a wedding in Italy, Travis and the founder of Poosh got married outside a courthouse in California.

The musician shares Landon and daughter Alabama Barker, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former couple were married from 2004 to 2008, and Travis also has a close relationship with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya. During Father’s Day celebrations earlier this month, Alabama thanked her father for setting a positive example in their relationship.

“I love you in a way that cannot be described in words, your [sic] person who always made sure that family came first,” she wrote on social media. “I really respect what you have taught me in many aspects. Thank you for bringing me into this world and showing me how a real man treats you.”

Landon and Charlie’s representatives could not be reached for comment.

With a report by Diana Cooper